Frédéric Vervisch starts WTCR Race of Italy with an eye firmly fixed on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title.

The Belgian’s Race 1 victory at WTCR Race of France means he heads into the Adria weekend 29 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.



And with 120 points up for grabs between the season-deciding events in Italy and Russia, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport star Vervisch is a firm title contender in his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.



“For sure we are in a good position with only two weekends left and for the first time in the season we can say we will try to fight for the title,” Vervsich said. “You don’t always get the chance to there so at the end to be there in this position is very good. But there are still two weekends and 120 points to gain and the top 10 can be completely switched. But we have a good chance and we will try to finish on a high.”

