Frédéric Vervisch will have a clear plan in place when the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup continues at Autodrom Most next month.

Vervisch and Gilles Magnus have taken back-to-back wins for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in the all-action series for Vervisch winning at WTCR Race of Spain and Magnus repeating the feat at WTCR Race of Hungary. And Belgian Vervisch is hoping for more success for the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.



Following a breakthrough first WTCR win for Magnus at WTCR Race of Hungary last month, Goodyear-equipped Vervisch said: “Gilles did a mega job, so hopefully we can continue like this.”



After eight races, Magnus and Vervisch are fourth and fifth in the standings.



WTCR Race of Czech Republic takes place from October 8-10.

