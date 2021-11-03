Audi RS 3 LMS driver Frédéric Vervisch is targeting a rapid run in Qualifying at WTCR Race of Italy on Saturday.
The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver hasn’t progressed to the Qualifying Q3 shootout since landing pole position for WTCR Race of Spain in July. But the Belgian is aiming to improve his Qualifying form, starting with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to Adria International Raceway later this week.
“Hopefully we can be a bit quicker in Qualifying which is really important,” Vervisch said after he became the first driver to win more than one WTCR race in 2021 following his victory in Race 1 at WTCR Race of France last month.
