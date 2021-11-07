Frédéric Vervisch claimed the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for a second consecutive weekend at WTCR Race of Italy, capping another strong performance in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS 3 LMS.

The Belgian set the fastest lap of Race 2, in 1m51.459s. That proved quicker than the fastest lap in race one, set by fellow Audi driver Tom Coronel, who managed a time of 1m51.969s on his way to a season’s best second place.



Vervisch finished second in race two following a sixth place in race one, which lifts him to second in the points standings with just WTCR Race of Russia left to run this year. He is 35 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher, who won race two in Adria.

