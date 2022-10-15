Frédéric Vervisch will revive memories of his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heroics when he contests the TCR Europe season finale at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this weekend.

Vervisch took four WTCR wins from 76 starts across three campaigns and challenged for the 2021 title but has focused on GT racing this season, winning the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring in May for Audi Sport Team Phoenix.

The 36-year-old has been reunited with Comtoyou Racing for the TCR Europe event as the Belgian squad aims to clinch the Teams’ title in addition to trying to guide Franco Girolami – brother of Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s WTCR ace racer Néstor Girolami – to the Drivers’ crown.

Qualifying in Barcelona begins at 09h45 CET today (Saturday) followed by Race 1 at 14h05. The season-deciding Race 2 is scheduled to begin at 12h05 on Sunday.

