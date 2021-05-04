Frédéric Vervisch will be one to watch when the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup gets underway at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife next month.

Vervisch, one of four drivers competing in the WTCR in Goodyear-equipped second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS, is a four-time WTCR podium finisher on the 25.378-kilometre German track.



He scored the first two podiums of his WTCR career on the Norschleife in 2018 with third in Race 2 and second in Race 3. The following season, the Belgian claimed a brace of seconds in Race 2 and Race 3.



“Obviously I’m quite experienced there now,” said the Comtoyou Racing ace. “I drove there with different cars and we always had good results. It’s a very difficult track, very demanding and quite particular but very exciting.”

WTCR Vernay: Hyundai WTCR chance an easy decision YESTERDAY AT 04:01

WTCR WTCR title-winning boss Cerruti tries Giulia PURE ETCR challenger 02/05/2021 AT 04:03