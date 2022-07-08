Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona and his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse team-mate Norbert Michelisz will switch their focus from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup in Belgium this weekend.
And fans of the ace duo can watch them live from Race BE, part of the Circuit Zolder Electrified event, across online platforms and the Eurosport Player.
FIA ETCR is promoted by Discovery Sports Events, the same organisation behind the WTCR, and broadcast on its Eurosport channel as well as across a vast distributionnetwork.
Key action from Race BE will be shown onFacebookandYouTubewith the event-deciding DHL Super Finals both broadcast and available on theEurosport Player.
Previously this season, the first DHL Super Final was shown live-delayed for broadcast scheduling considerations. However, from this weekend both DHL Super Finals will be shown on the Eurosport Player live.
The Eurosport Player can be downloaded from theGoogle StoreorApple Store.
FIA ETCR is promoted by Discovery Sports Events, the same organisation behind the WTCR, and broadcast on its Eurosport channel as well as across a vast distributionnetwork.
Key action from Race BE will be shown onFacebookandYouTubewith the event-deciding DHL Super Finals both broadcast and available on theEurosport Player.
Previously this season, the first DHL Super Final was shown live-delayed for broadcast scheduling considerations. However, from this weekend both DHL Super Finals will be shown on the Eurosport Player live.
The Eurosport Player can be downloaded from theGoogle StoreorApple Store.
Ad
WTCR
Guerrieri explains his double WTCR trouble in Vila Real
The post Watch WTCR aces Azcona and Michelisz at Race BE live across online platforms and Eurosport Player appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Ma keeps on scoring in WTCR
WTCR
Coronel goes from high-speed chauffeur to WTCR points scorer once more
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad