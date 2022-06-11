Zengő Motorsport will be your host when the first track activity at WTCR Race of Hungary takes place this morning.

The Hungarian outfit is the latest WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup squad to give fans unique access as it gets its bid for home success underway during Free Practice 1 from 09h15 CET.

As well as being treated to all the key track action, fans watching on Eurosport Player and the WTCR’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, will hear from key Zengő Motorsport personnel with explanations on what’s happening to the team’s cars, what work is being done to make them faster or be better suited to the track layout and conditions at the time and who is doing what in the team. There will be more radio conversations between Zengő Motorsport drivers and their engineers broadcast.

Máté Kerekes, Zengő Motorsport’s Team Manager, said: “We will of course give our best performance on the track but we will do some practices of how to behave in the qualifying and also the races. We will try different things with both cars to try to bring the maximum out of our cars like we did last year with the qualifying with Rob Huff and then we will focus on giving entertainment to our fans so they can see some good times on the track and they can cheer us.”

Zengő Motorsport guided Huff, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner, to pole position at WTCR Race of Hungary last season in a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición. The moment remains special for Kerekes and his team.

“I dream of that pole position almost every night and I hope we can be there again challenging at the front of the grid,” he said.

Hungarian hopeful Dániel Nagy partners Huff at Budapest-based Zengő Motorsport.

