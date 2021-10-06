As the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to Autodrom Most for rounds nine and 10 of another all-action season, this is a reminder of what happened when the WTCR stars and their cars were last on track in Hungary.

*Part one of wide-open season concludes at the Hungaroring in late August



*Gilles Magnus and Santiago Urrutia are the winners with fans returning in their thousands following their COVID-19-enforced absence in 2020



*There’s heartbreak as Race 1 damage prevents Rob Huff from taking up Race 2 pole position



*Home hero Norbert Michelisz starts Race 2 at the front but is nudged out of lead fight at first turn



*Yann Ehrlacher is new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader after a strong scoring weekend



*Mikel Azcona, Ehrlacher and Frédéric Vervisch also make podium visits during action-packed event



*Podiums for Azcona a boost for home team Zengő Motorsport



*Race 1 winner Magnus takes an WTCR Junior and WTCR Trophy double



*Vervisch lands TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for charging display



*Nicola Baldan joins the WTCR grid as a wildcard racer

