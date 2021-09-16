Back in 2019 Ma Qing Hua made WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup history when he became the first driver from China to win a round of the all-action series.
Fast forward to 2021 and the Shanghai-based star is still winning – in the TCR Asia International Series.
Last weekend, Ma triumphed from pole position in the first of two races at the Shanghai International Circuit, overcoming a rain shower to take a victory that would allow him to leave his home event with a 32-point title advantage.
Afterwards the Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co driver said: “It's been a great weekend, but also a challenging one. The weather was very tricky, but a great call on Saturday's race to change tyres straight away worked perfectly for me, I just had to keep the car on the track.
“I have a really strong lead in the championship, but there's still a lot of races left so it's important to not get complacent."
