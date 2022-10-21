The key timings for WTCR Race of Bahrain, the penultimate event of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, have been revealed.
Scheduled as part of FIA World Endurance Championship season finale, the event takes place at Bahrain International Circuit from November 10-12.
Click HERE to view the provisional timetable.
Photo: DPPI.net
