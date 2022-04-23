The 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup kicks off at Circuit de Pau-Ville in France next month (May 7-8). Here’s a reminder of what’s on track and when.

Saturday May 709h50-10h35: Free Practice 1

14h50-15h20: Free Practice 2

17h30-18h00: Qualifying Q1

18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q2

18h30-18h45: Qualifying Q3

Sunday May 813h15: Race 1 (30 minutes + 1 lap)

13h55: Race 1 podium

17h10: Race 2 (25 minutes + 1 lap)

17h45: Race 2 podium

