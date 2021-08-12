The chase for WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup success continues at WTCR Race of Hungary from August 20-22.
A summary of what’s on track when appears below, while the full event timetable, including details of the PURE ETCR track sessions, is availableHERE.

Saturday August 21:
Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15
Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00
Qualifying Q1:15h30-15h50
Qualifying Q2:15h55-16h05
Qualifying Q3:16h10-16h25

Sunday August 22:
Race 1:12h15 (12 laps, 52.532 kilometres)
Race 2:15h15 (15 laps, 65.675 kilometres)

All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change
