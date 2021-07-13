Mikel Azcona went from the top 10 to the back of the pack and back up again in what was a frenetic Race 2 for the CUPRA-powered star at WTCR Race of Spain yesterday (Sunday).

Azcona was ninth on the grid for the second of two WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup races but fell to P22 after a technical issue struck his CUPRA Leon Competición at the start.



“The second race was really, really bad,” said Zengő Motorsport’s Spanish hero. “The lock of the handbrake was activated and, after my launch start, I realised the lock was working and my rear tyres were completely spinning. I tried to release the lock but I lose all the positions and from this point I had to push really hard to catch the cars in front of me. I was really fast and I did some good moves and finally I was happy to finish P11 from being the last car.”



Azcona’s Race 2 woe was in complete contrast to his Race 1 heroics when he shadowed winner Gabriele Tarquini throughout the 10-lap counter to finish in the runner-up spot. It was his and his team’s first WTCR podium of 2021 and the first top-three finish of the season Goodyear-equipped CURPA.



“I was really happy to be back on the podium in Aragón, my home track, with all my friends and family,” Azcona said. “We are not on the same level as the other guys, we still need to work but I’m really happy with a podium. We could manage the first lap quite good and make a three seconds gap to the cars behind, which was really good because other cars were faster than we were. But it was a weekend of ups and downs, I expected more but the points are good. WE need to keep pushing in the next races.”

