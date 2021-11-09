Esteban Guerrieri remains in the fight to win the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Driving an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, Guerrieri completed the WTCR Race of Italy weekend 37 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.



And with 60 points available at Sochi Autodrom, venue of the inaugural WTCR Race of Russia later this month, Guerrieri isn’t giving up hope of taking the coveted title for the first time.



“Taking away a podium and staying in the title fight has to go down as a positive day considering our deficit to most of our competition here,” Argentine Guerrieri said. “I knew Race 1 was going to be tough even after I got the lead, but for my rival to push from behind at the second-last corner then dive on the grass and push me wide didn't feel like the best way for those positions to change. But still, to bring home third place was a good result and with sixth in Race 2 we limited the damage. We head to Sochi with a bit of a gap, but it's not over by any means. Now I'm a little bit tired, so I will relax and recharge the batteries for the final round.”

