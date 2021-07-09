MotorLand Aragón hosts rounds five and six of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this weekend. This is what five top Goodyear-equipped performers have said in the build-up to WTCR Race of Spain.

Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport / CUPRA Leon Competición:“Portugal was a tough weekend, not so much points, but I hope in Aragón, my home race, we will be on the podium, as last year. When you have all this support from the grandstands with the flags and everything it makes you even more motivated and you feel like you are going a little bit faster to do a good result to enjoy with the fans. You want to make a big spectacle to give the fans some good moments.”



Jordi Gené (ESP) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy / CUPRA Leon Competición:“I have only tested at MotorLand. But when you race at home you always have that extra push. It’s interesting and it’s going to be the first race when we have PURE ETCR and WTCR at the same time.”



Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport / Honda Civic Type R TCR:“I hope to come back stronger at Aragón after missing out on a lot of points in Portugal. IIt will be tough for us with the maximum compensation weight, but we will push hard and work together as always to get the cars in the top 10.”



Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse / Hyundai Elantra N TCR:“My target for the rest of the season will be to do clever and clean races and score points. It’s impossible to tell where we will be in Aragón, but I have a good feeling so I’m confident that we can finish inside the top 10.”



Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co / Lynk & Co 03 TCR:“I won in Aragón last year when we were racing in the winter so it’s great to go back in the summer because I love that. I don’t think the heat will cost anything and we can be quick in any condition with the car we have so I am not worried about it.”



Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport / Audi RS 3 LMS:“Portugal was a difficult weekend for us. We were P13 and P11 in the two races, we wanted more but we tried what we could, hopefully we can find a better package and be more competitive in Aragón.”

