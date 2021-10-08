This is what the fastest three had to say following Qualifying at WTCR Race of Czech Republic.

Mikel Azcona (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición) first position

“It was a really good lap, I have to say. I prepared myself very well and the car was working perfectly. The car allows basically meant I had to go really fast, really on the limit on this new track. It’s very special because you can feel a differing level in different corners. It is very tricky for the driver to analysis, to understand everything what is on the floor. So I’m very happy, I was pushing really on the limit and the lap was great. I have to say thank you to my Zengő Motorsport team because they are doing a great job. We started the year really difficultly at the Nürburgring with so many issues, then the second race weekend it was really horrible. At the moment we are in the middle of the season and we are still battling for the title, which is impressive. I’m really happy, it is my first pole position in WTCR. I’m very happy and very proud. I need to use this opportunity on Sunday. I have to say also I’m very comfortable with the car because with 20kg more than the last race weekend we prepared the car perfectly and I feel much better than the last race weekend. It is really good and it make me really comfortable for going to the Sunday races.”



Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse) second position

“Most of that is thanks to the team and the car to be honest. We tried to improve from FP1 to FP2, we managed to do that. And then we did another step with the balance. So if you have a car like I had today, I don’t want to say it’s easy but it makes life much easier for a racing car driver. Of course, you have to put the lap together which I fortunately managed to do and I’m very happy with P2, because for me honestly, I know the gap is quite close to Mikel but there was almost nothing left in my quallie lap. So I’m looking forward to the races on Sunday.”



Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR) third position

“It’s a new track for the championship and it’s always challenging to come on a new circuit like this having two free practices to set up the car. It’s not easy to find a good compromise here. It’s a difficult track – short, but difficult, and we can see that the times are really close between each other, so it will make the races really intense. From our side, we just tried to maximise everything in qualifying. Practice was there to set up and learn the track, and then in qualifying, run after run you start to get used a bit more to the track. My Q3 lap was good, almost nothing left even if it wasn’t the perfect lap. But I’m quite pleased to be starting P3, having a good position for both races and a good opportunity to score good points.”

