This is what the fastest three had to say following Qualifying at WTCR Race of France today.

Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

“If there was only one pole position to do during the season it would be this one. So it’s nice. Initially at the beginning of the year that race was not planned, we should be in Asia at this moment, because of all the complications we are here and it’s a good thing. Of course very pleased with the pole position and very pleased with the pace and the team work we all did. We deserve it. For Race 1 will start in P10, so it is important to save the car to be safe for Race 2, which can be complicated with the first corner, the chicane, anything can happen there. We saw last week in Most what happened, so I just hope everybody will stay calm and clever. But there is always one who is disconnecting! So I hope it is not too strong.”



Jean-Karl Vernay (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team)

“It’s a good day. Since this morning I’ve had a good feeling. I think we worked pretty well all together, all the Hyundai drivers to set up a really good car. From Q1 the car was excellent. The tyre degredation is also quite huge for the rear tyres for us, so that was kind of the key of the qualifying just making sure we save some good tyres for Q3, which is what we did. Yvan just beat us, he did a better job and that’s all. Of course, I’m a little bit frustrated not to be on pole as we are in France and I think we had the potential. We did a good lap time in Q2, just in Q3 I didn’t feel the same grip as before and we just missed some tenths and that’s pole. But I think we can be proud of our performance. I’m also happy we’re P2 and P3 for Hyundai with Norbi. Now let’s score some good points tomorrow, we definitely need to if we want to be back for the fight for the titles. So yeah, it’s a good day for now.”



Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse)

“Yeah, the target to be honest was to be here. If you are in Q3 the target then is always to get pole, but I’m not sure we could have done this because the lap of Yvan was very impressive. So I had of course a small, small margin but not enough to be on pole today. But anyway, happy for the team and congrats to Yvan because it was a very nice effort. And in the end starting from P3 I still have all the possibilities, even to get a race win tomorrow. So in the end I’m confident with our long-run pace. Of course the races won’t be easy because it’s a particular circuit. But in the end I’m happy with what happened today, happy with the points we scored and very happy with the baseline we set for tomorrow.”

