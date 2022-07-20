It’s not just the two race wins that will be up for grabs at WTCR Race of Italy this weekend.
The Trincea Hero Trophy has been created to recognise the driver who takes Vallelunga’s famous and fearsome Trincea corner the fastest.
Ad
Trincea is a super-fast right/left kink that rewards commitment with a speed trap used to establish who is the bravest in either Race 1 or Race 2.
WTCR
Recollections of FIA Motorsport Games as WTCR’s Magnus returns to Vallelunga
The post Who will be the WTCR’s hero of the Trincea? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Why Ma’s ready for the wonderful in WTCR
WTCR
How they stand in the WTCR
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad