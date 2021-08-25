The race to win the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup continued at Hungaroring last weekend. Here’s a reminder of who won what as fans returned in their thousands.

RACE WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR (pictured)



FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR TROPHY WINNERS

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



POLE POSITION

Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión



FASTEST LAPS

Race 1:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)

Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)



TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY

Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)



TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER

Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 41 points



GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER

Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points

