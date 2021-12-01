Six drivers were in contention for the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last weekend. This is a reminder of who won what at slippery and sensational Sochi Autodrom.
WTCR VTB RACE OF RUSSIA 2021: THE WEEKEND’S BIG WINNERS

RACE WINNERS
Race 1:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team

WTCR TROPHY WINNERS
Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

POLE POSITION
Race 1 (reverse grid):Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 2m29.624s (140.7kph)

FASTEST LAPS
Race 1:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)
Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.748s (136.9kph)

TAG HEUER BEST LAP TROPHY
Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 2m33.452s (137.1kph)

TAG HEUER MOST VALUABLE DRIVER
Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 33 points

GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER
Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 223 points
WTCR
Tassi to fight for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport alone after Monteiro forced out of WTCR decider
7 HOURS AGO
The post Who won what at WTCR VTB Race of Russia? appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Who said that? WTCR’s fastest three on Russia Qualifying
8 HOURS AGO
WTCR
Guerrieri reflects on crash that wrecked outside WTCR title hopes
12 HOURS AGO