The 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers are teams and preparing to take on the toughest race track on the planet, the Nürburgring Nordschleife, from May 26-28. Here's a reminder of the line-up.

ALL-INKL.COM MÜNNICH MOTORSPORT (Germany)Car: Honda Civic Type R TCR

Drivers: #29 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), #86 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)

WTCR race wins: 16 (Girolami 6, Guerrieri 10)

BRC HYUNDAI N SQUADRA CORSE (Italy)Car: Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Drivers: #5 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), #96 Mikel Azcona (Spain)

WTCR race wins: 11 (Michelisz 7, Azcona 4)

COMTOYOU DHL TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgium)Car: Audi RS 3 LMS

Drivers: #17 Nathanaël Berthon (France), #33 Tom Coronel (Netherlands)

WTCR race wins: 2 (Berthon 1, Coronel 1)

COMTOYOU TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgium)Car: Audi RS 3 LMS

Drivers: #16 Gilles Magnus (Belgium), #25 Mehdi Bennani (Morocco)

WTCR race wins: 2 (Bennani 1, Magnus 1)

CYAN PERFORMANCE LYNK & CO (Sweden)Car: Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Drivers: #11 Thed Björk (Sweden), #12 Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay), #55 Ma Qing Hua (China)

WTCR race wins: 12 (Björk 8, Ma 1, Urrutia 3)

CYAN RACING LYNK & CO (Sweden)

Car: Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Drivers: #68 Yann Ehrlacher (France), #100 Yvan Muller (France)

WTCR race wins: 15 (Ehrlaher 7, Muller 8)

LIQUI MOLY TEAM ENGSTLER (Germany)Car: Honda Civic Type R TCR

Drivers: #9 Attila Tassi (Hungary), #18 Tiago Monteiro (Portugal)

WTCR race wins: 3 (Monteiro 2, Tassi 1)

ZENGŐ MOTORSPORT (Hungary)Car: CUPRA Leon Competición

Drivers: #79 Rob Huff (Great Britain), #99 Dániel Nagy (Hungary)

WTCR race wins: 3 (Huff 3)

Total race wins: 64 (and counting)

As well as 16 race winners, 11 nationalities will be represented by the drivers with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

