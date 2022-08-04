With WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst marking the latest event of the all-action 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, here’s a reminder of the race winners so far this year.

WTCR Race of France winners:Race 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Ad

WTCR Race of Hungary winners:Race 1: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Race 2: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR No time for WTCR predictions as Michelisz prepares for Alsace GrandEst adventure 10 HOURS AGO

WTCR Race of Spain winners:Race 1: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

WTCR Race of Portugal winners:Race 1: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

WTCR Race of Italy winners:Race 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR Girolami ready to do ‘business’ in WTCR 13 HOURS AGO