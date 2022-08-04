With WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst marking the latest event of the all-action 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, here’s a reminder of the race winners so far this year.
WTCR Race of France winners:Race 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR Race of Hungary winners:Race 1: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Race 2: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
WTCR Race of Spain winners:Race 1: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR Race of Portugal winners:Race 1: Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Race 2: Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición
WTCR Race of Italy winners:Race 1: Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2: Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
