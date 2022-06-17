Having been “pushed from everywhere” at WTCR Race of Hungary, Thed Björk reckons qualifying higher up the order is key to ensuring a smoother ride in future rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Björk, who famously won the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship, bagged a brace of 11th-place finishes at the Hungaroring last weekend, but reckoned he could have done more aboard his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, had it not been for contact with rival drivers.

Ad

“I had two really tough races and I got pushed from everywhere,” said the Swedish driver. “The plan for the next race is to qualify higher up, it makes things so much easier. I’m happy for the team on the strong overall results this weekend though.”

WTCR With home WTCR race less than one month away, Monteiro insists hard work is the only answer 6 HOURS AGO

WTCR Bennani explains Muller moment at WTCR Race of Hungary 17 HOURS AGO