Esteban Guerrieri plans to use Honda’s weight gain in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as a positive rather than a negative.

The four Goodyear-equipped Civic Type R TCRs in action at MotorLand Aragón this weekend will carry 60 kilograms in compensation weight on top of an increase in Balance of Performance weight from 10kg to 20kg.



While it means the Japanese machines will be 70 kilograms heavier in Spain than they were at the opening two events in Germany and Portugal, Guerrieri plans to use rounds five and six of the season to assess the level of improvement made since 2020.



“It's been a bit frustrating not to fully exploit the chances we've had at the opening two rounds, so this weekend it will be especially important to do so as we should expect a more difficult event,” said Argentine Guerrieri. “Aragón was a tough track for the Honda Civic Type R TCR last year, but we have done plenty of learning since then and feel like we have a very good understanding of the car this season. The parameters will also be the same as they were on our first visit last year in that we are carrying the maximum compensation weight, so that will be a good reference to see how much we've improved.”

WTCR WTCR star Azcona revved up by race fans returning 14 HOURS AGO

WTCR Aragon’s fastest WTCR man aims to be clever in Spain 20 HOURS AGO