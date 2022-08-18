Rob Huff’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup dream is on course to come true following his second victory of the season at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst earlier this month.

That result in Race 2, plus his fifth place in Race 1, meant the Zengő Motorsport star left Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin, a strong third in the standings.

Ad

And with a top-three overall finish the target for 2022, Huff can dare to dream as the WTCR heads into its summer break.

WTCR Tassi extracts the maximum in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 04:07

“If we finish in the top three of the standings, it will be a dream come true for the team and something that’s totally unexpected by not just the team, but everyone else on the grid I think,” said Huff, the winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2012.

Huff, who continues to dominate the WTCR Trophy for independent racers, only concluded his deal to continue with Hungarian team Zengő on the eve of the 2022 season, making the achievements so far all the more remarkable.

“We’re massively punching above our weight,” Huff continued. “One week before the season started we didn’t think we were going to be racing. We did a day-and-a-half of testing and that’s all we’ve had this year. To be able to put in the results we’re putting in and getting the performances we’re getting is because of a team that’s totally glued together. It’s super-tight, super-motivated and there’s just no pressure. There were no expectations on us pre-season so to be where we are feels like we’re on the flying carpet and enjoying every moment. Hats off to the team for giving me a car I can perform in.”

WTCR Bennani fought to the flag to bank first 2022 WTCR podium 16/08/2022 AT 04:03