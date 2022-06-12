Gilles Magnus might have missed out on pole position at the Hungaroring earlier today, but the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver still had plenty of reason to celebrate.

While the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s three-phase Qualifying (Q1, Q2, Q3) elimination format remains unchanged, how points are awarded is all-new for 2022.

From this year, the fastest five drivers in Qualifying, regardless of at which point they set their best lap or whether they progress to Q3 or not, will be rewarded with points on a sliding scale of 10-8-6-4-2.

The 1m51.684s Magnus posted in Q2 was the fastest by any driver during the three phases of Qualifying and earned the talented Belgian 10 points, the maximum on offer.

In contrast, Mikel Azcona, who was quickest in Q3, which decides the first five grid places for Race 1, could only manage the fourth best time of all and took four points as a result.

Magnus was the last driver to run in the five-way Q3 pole position shootout, but the Belgian blew his chance by running wide at Turn 11 and ended up in fifth place as a result.

He was naturally frustrated by his mistake. “The car was really on the edge to be quick,” he said, “so it was not easy to drive. But I’m really disappointed. I should have finished the lap on a slow pace, which I tried to do to be honest. I didn’t want to take any risks, but the rear stepped out. This would have been a nice pole because starting on pole is important here. I’m disappointed in myself, sorry to the team, but that’s how it is. The pace is better than expected because this is not our track, and I’m happy to be in the top 10 because after Q1 I was not sure I was going to be there.”

How they scored in WTCR Race of Hungary Qualifying10 points: Gilles Magnus, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m51.684s

8 points: Yann Ehrlacher, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m51.687s

6 points: Nathanaël Berthon, Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, 1m51.707s

4 points: Mikel Azcona, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 1m51.768s

2 points: Esteban Guerieri, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m51.804s

