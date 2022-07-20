Ma Qing Hua can’t wait to go racing in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup on Sunday − because the layout of the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi’s Historical International circuit will be “wonderful for touring car racing”.

The Chinese driver has also highlighted the overtaking opportunities that will be available in his Goodyear-equipped, Cyan Performance Lynk & Co-entered Lynk & Co 03 TCR following a one-day test at the venue north of Rome, the Italian capital.

“I have never raced at Vallelunga but I have tested there for one day,” said Ma, a one-time WTCR race winner. “There are overtaking opportunities and it will be wonderful for touring car racing. There are a lot of nice corners with possibilities to defend and attack so it will be a good show.”

Of his chances of another strong performance, Ma urged caution, however. “As all the Lynk & Co cars will reach the maximum compensation weight it will be a big challenge for us, especially as some of our competitors’ weight will be reduced. It will be more difficult but we still have a good chance to get some good positions and I feel comfortable, even though it will not be easy, not like in Vila Real and the races before.”

Ahead of WTCR Race of Italy, Ma is seventh in the provisional standings: “I’m pleased with how my season is going with my new team and I really love the Lynk & Co 03 TCR. It is the car in TCR that I really enjoy to drive, especially in the handling, and Cyan Racing has a huge experience and my team-mates are doing really good.

“I feel I am doing well, there is a gap to improve myself, but I just need more mileage in the car and on the tracks [that I don’t know].”

