Tiago Monteiro was twice in the points-paying places when season five of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup kicked off at Circuit de Pau Ville yesterday.

But despite his best efforts, the Portuguese ace was unable to run at the front in either race on his first appearance for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler.

The Honda-powered driver finished Race 1 in P15 following an overshoot before he claimed P10 in the second counter at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France.

“We started off decently and were improving throughout the weekend, but in qualifying things were not easy and if you're not 100 per cent perfect in driving and set-up it just doesn't work when the field is so tight,” Monteiro said. “The first race was really strange – we tried some things in the car that didn't go well, then midway through I locked up big time.

“In Race 2 we decided to try something else completely different that was much better, but still not the level we would like to be. I took the opportunity presented to me with the crash, but after that it was difficult to follow the train. Still the team did a very good job all weekend – it’s just a case of getting everything to gel together.”

