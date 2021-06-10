Tiago Monteiro’s bid to follow up his stunning Race 1 WTCR victory on the Nürburgring Nordschleife last weekend with a third consecutive class win in the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen was undone by the weather.

Despite turning in a flawless performance Monteiro’s Castrol Honda Racing had to settle for third place in the event, which featured less than 10 hours of racing due to thick fog bringing out the longest red flag in the German classic’s 51-year history.



Monteiro, who had earlier stormed to a thrilling WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup win with ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, and Dominik Fugel were going for their third straight triumph in the endurance event with the Fugel Sport-run team. They were joined by 2019 winner Cedrik Totz and ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport WTCR race Néstor Girolami.



Having started last due to a speeding violation for Totz in qualifying, the quartet employed a strategy that should have resulted in the race coming to them over 24 hours in their JAS Motorsport-built Honda Civic Type R TCR but instead had to be content with a third-place finish following the stoppage.



Girolami and Monteiro’s fellow WTCR rivals Luca Engstler and Jean-Karl Vernay finished second in a Hyundai i30 N TCR.

WTCR Vervisch aims to match WTCR team-mates 12 HOURS AGO

WTCR Huge WTCR progress makes for a happy Boldizs 12 HOURS AGO