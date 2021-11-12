Gabriele Tarquini’s pass on Norbert Michelisz in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Italy last Sunday brought back fond memories for the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse pair.

Between 2018 and 2019, Tarquini and Michelisz formed the ultimate partnership, with each driver playing a key role in the other driver’s capture of their respective WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title.



Although Tarquini’s pass on Michelisz at Adria International Raceway was far less significant, it did allow the retiring Italian legend to claim fifth from P11 on the grid.



“I realised Gabriele behind me was faster so we swapped positions, and that proved to be a good decision,” Michelisz said afterwards.

