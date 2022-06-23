Gilles Magnus is expecting the heat to be on when he resumes his pursuit of more WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup success at MotorLand Aragón this weekend.

Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s rising Belgian star described the recent WTCR Race of Hungary as “one of the most physically intense races” he’s done due to the high ambient and in-car temperatures.

Ad

With the forecast for 39 degrees centigrade outside and 60 degrees inside his Audi RS 3 LMS, Magnus is expecting a tough WTCR Race of Spain.

WTCR Urrutia insists previous form is no guarantee of WTCR success 7 HOURS AGO

“Aragón is a track that’s always been good to us with the Audi,” said the 22-year-old. “We are heading there with 20 kilos more than at the Hungaroring but the track really suits us and I expect to be quick, fighting for podiums. The objective is to take a lot of points, as we did at the Hungaroring.”

Although he lives in Spain for part of the year, Magnus is no fan of the extreme conditions expected at the Alcañiz venue.

“I was really suffering in the heat at the Hungaroring, maybe it was one of the most physically intense races of my career,” he said. “The first race was really tough, these TCR cars a really hot inside with no air-co system and it’s going to be tough with the heat but let’s take some big points and hopefully a podium, which would be nice.”

WTCR Zengo racer Huff still on top as WTCR Trophy points chase continues in Spain 13 HOURS AGO