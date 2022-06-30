Tom Coronel plans to capitalise on previous street race heroics when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup returns to Vila Real after a gap of three years.

The challenging street circuit hosts WTCR Race of Portugal for the third time this weekend and Coronel can’t wait to take to the 4.790-kilometre circuit aboard his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.

Ad

“Street circuits are always kind of my extra plus,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver. “I’ve won in Marrakech, Macau, Monaco and of course Vila Real which is very nice because of the high speeds. It’s a very difficult circuit and you can never do this lap the same. I have a good feeling for Vila Real and also because Coronel is a Portuguese name, which helps.”

WTCR Mixed WTCR emotions as Bjork returns to “Baby Macau” AN HOUR AGO

WTCR WTCR format refresher 11 HOURS AGO