Ahead of Adria International Raceway hosting Italy’s first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup event this weekend, here’s a reminder of three previous occasions when Italy helped to make FIA World Touring Car history.

March 22, 1987:Monza hosts the inaugural FIA World Touring Car Championship race. Allan Moffat and John Harvey take the overall win as Walter Voulaz and Marcello Cipriani top the WTCC-registered finishers.



October 17, 1993:New Zealander Paul Radisch scores a double victory in the FIA Touring Car World Cup at Monza driving a Ford Mondeo.



April 10, 2005:The WTCC is reborn with the opening two rounds of the new era taking place at Monza. Dirk Müller and James Thompson share the wins (pictured).

