The countdown to Tiago Monteiro’s home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup continues with the Portuguese ace reflecting on a WTCR Race of Hungary weekend that brought a solitary point but plenty of frustration.

Monteiro scored a best result of 15th in the second of two races at the Hungaroring having placed 16th in the opening counter.

The LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler driver said: “We came to the first conventional race track of the season, where knowledge of the tyres and the car and understanding the balance is crucial, and now we’re feeling the lack of testing that we had over the winter. I’m not surprised, but I also maybe wasn’t expecting as big a difference. But it also feels like there is a bit of a discrepancy in the way we are balanced as every other car can fly past whenever they want to.

“Pau and the Nordschleife maybe hid that a bit, but this is the reality. We cannot fight for wins. We will work, we continue to work, but we know it’s not just us that need to work. Hopefully we’ll be able to make some changes before Aragón.”

