Vila Real is gearing up to host the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s 100th race on Sunday with the three Kings of WTCR highlighting the enormity of the occasion.
Gabriele Tarquini (2018), Norbert Michelisz (2019) and Yann Ehrlacher (2020 and 2021) have taken the four WTCR titles awarded so far, earning coveted King of WTCR status in the process.
All three will be in action in northern Portugal this weekend with Michelisz and Ehrlacher competing on track for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co respectively. And having called time on his driving career at the end of last season, Tarquini will be present to oversee Michelisz’s progress in his new role as Team Manager of the Italian BRC outfit.
“It’s great to see this number and to be part of this great family,” said Tarquini, who not only won the first WTCR title but also the first WTCR race in Morocco in April 2018. “To reach this number means the formula works and I’m very happy to be part of this history. When it started in 2018, I was in a new car and I didn’t expect to win the first race but the oldest guy [56] in the paddock won and it was a very successful year for me. I’m very proud to have won this title. It was my last world title and it’s a great memory.”
Michelisz, who like Tarquini became king of WTCR driving for the Hyundai-powered BRC team, said: “It means a lot but it’s a moment when you realise how fast time passes because I remember the very first race in Marrakech and it doesn’t feel like 100 races ago. I’m very proud of everyone involved because the format is fantastic and to get this far shows all the commitment that there is. Always when you win races and compete for a title it’s very satisfying and I’m very proud of my achievements competing against multiple world champions and top-level touring car drivers from around the world. It’s a great series and there are a lot of seasons ahead of us. I’m sure we’ll get to a couple of hundred more races in the future with a similar level of competition.”
After claiming his first WTCR title in 2020, Ehrlacher repeated the feat 12 months later for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, becoming the first driver to win the WTCR title more than once and at the young age of 25 to boot.
“It’s a lot for a series to have 100 races and I’m really pleased to be part of it,” said Frenchman Ehrlacher, the nephew of four-time FIA World Touring Car Championship winner Yvan Muller. “I have been with two manufacturers and three teams [since the WTCR started] but it feels like yesterday that we were starting the first race and it’s nice the series keeps going like this. Okay, I am the only one who has won two titles and I’m quite pleased about it, and to be doing my 100th WTCR race also. But my goal is to get another [title] as soon as possible so I will work on that.”
Circuit Moulay El Hassan in Marrakech, Morocco, hosted the first of 30 races held in the WTCR’s inaugural 2018 season when China, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Macau, Netherlands, Portugal and Slovakia also staged races. Malaysia was added to the schedule for 2019 in place of WTCR Race of China-Wuhan when another 30 races took place.
The global health pandemic resulted in a delayed start to the 2020 season and a heavily revised calendar with Belgium and Spain joining the roster. More COVID-19 disruption in 2021 caused the cancellation of the Asia leg for a second season and gave the opportunity for Czech Republic, France, Italy and Russia to host races for the first time. So far in 2022, races have taken place in France, Hungary and Spain with Portugal the setting for WTCR races 99 and 100 this weekend (July 2-3). A full data kit will be issued following the weekend.
RACE WINNERS 2018
NoEventRace 1Race 2Race 3
1-3Morocco  G Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCRJ-K Vernay (FRA) Audi RS 3 LMSG Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
4-6HungaryY Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCRR Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRG Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
7-9GermanyY Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCRE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRT Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
10-12NetherlandsY Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCRA Comte (FRA) PEUGEOT 308TCRJ-K Vernay (FRA) Audi RS 3 LMS
13-15PortugalY Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCRM Homola (SVK) Peugeot 308TCRT Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
16-18SlovakiaP Oriola (ESP) Cupra TCRG Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCRN Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR
19-21China (Ningbo)T Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCRY Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCRT Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR
22-24China (Wuhan)J-K Vernay (FRA) Audi RS 3 LMSM Bennani (MAR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRG Shedden (GBR) Audi RS 3 LMS
25-27JapanK Ceccon (ITA) Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCRR Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRG Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
28-30MacauJ-K Vernay (FRA) Audi RS 3 LMSF Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMSE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
RACE WINNERS 2019
NoEventRace 1Race 2Race 3
31-33Morocco  E Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRG Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCRT Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR
34-36HungaryN Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRN Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRG Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR
37-39SlovakiaF Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMSN Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRQ Ma (CHN) Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR
40-42NetherlandsT Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCRE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRT Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR
43-45GermanyN Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCRJ Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCRB Leuchter (DEU) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
46-48PortugalN Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCRM Azcona (ESP) CUPRA TCRT Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR
49-51ChinaY Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRN Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCRY Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR
52-54JapanE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRN Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCRJ Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
55-57MacauY Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRY Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRA Priaulx (GBR) Lynk & Co 03 TCR
58-60MalaysiaN Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCRE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRJ Kristoffersson (SWE) Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
RACE WINNERS 2020
NoEventRace 1Race 2Race 3
61-62BelgiumN Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRY Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
63-64GermanyE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRY Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
65-67SlovakiaN Berthon (FRA) Audi RS 3 LMST Coronel (NLD) Audi RS 3 LMSN Catsburg (NLD) Hyundai i30 N TCR
68-70HungaryE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRY Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR
71-73SpainJ-K Vernay (FRA) Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCRM Azcona (ESP) CUPRA Leon CompeticiónT Björk (SWE) Lynk & Co 03 TCR
74-76AragónE Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRY Muller (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRS Urrutia (URY) Lynk & Co 03 TCR
RACE WINNERS 2021
NoEventRace 1Race 2Race 3
77-78Germany  T Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCRJ-K Vernay (FRA) Hyundai Elantra N TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
79-80Portugal  Y Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRA Tassi (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
81-82Spain  G Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai Elantra N TCRF Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMSN/A (2 races scheduled)
83-84HungaryG Magnus (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMSS Urrutia (URY) Lynk & Co 03 TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
85-86Czech RepublicN Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRN Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai Elantra N TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
87-88FranceF Vervisch (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMSJ-K Vernay (FRA) Hyundai Elantra N TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
89-90ItalyS Urrutia (URY) Lynk & Co 03 TCRY Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
91-92RussiaM Azcona (ESP) CUPRA Leon CompeticiónR Huff (GBR) CUPRA Leon CompeticiónN/A (2 races scheduled)
RACE WINNERS 2022
93-94FranceN Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCRM Azcona (ESP) Hyundai Elantra N TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
95-96HungaryM Azcona (ESP) Hyundai Elantra N TCRS Urrutia (URY) Lynk & Co 03 TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
97-98SpainG Magnus (BEL) Audi RS 3 LMSM Azcona (ESP) Hyundai Elantra N TCRN/A (2 races scheduled)
