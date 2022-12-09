There were race winners, pole-sitters, fastest lap-setters and lap leaders aplenty during the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup. Here’s a recap.
RACE WINS:4: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)
3: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
2: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
2: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)
2: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)
2: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)
1: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)
POLE POSITIONS:3: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)
2: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)
1: Mehdi Bennani (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
1: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
1: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
1: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)
FASTEST LAPS:4: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)
3: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)
3: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
2: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
2: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)
1: Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)
1: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)
LAPS LED:61: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)
57: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
52: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)
50: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)
26: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)
22: Santiago Urruia (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)
9: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR)
8: Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)
7: Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)
4: Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR)
3: Ma Qing Hua (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)
2: Attila Tassi (LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR)
1: Dániel Nagy (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición)
QUALIFYING LAP RECORDS SET:3: Néstor Girolami (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR): WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, WTCR Race of Italy, WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst
1: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR): WTCR Race of Bahrain
1: Mehdi Bennani (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Germany
1: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia
1: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Spain
RACE LAP RECORDS SET:3: Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR): WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, WTCR Race of Hungary, WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst
2: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Spain, WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia
1: Nathanaël Berthon (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS): WTCR Race of Italy
1: Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición): WTCR Race of Portugal
1: Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR): WTCR Race of Bahrain
