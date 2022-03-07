Mikel Azcona has hailed his fellow Hyundai-powered driver Robert Wickens as “incredible” ahead of the upcoming WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

While Azcona, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing’s new WTCR recruit, and Wickens will race in different series, they will both do so in the Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



Wickens, who was paralysed in an IndyCar crash in August 2018, completed his heroic return to racing at the Daytona International Speedway earlier this year driving a Bryan Herta Autosport-run Elantra N TCR adapted with hand controls. And Azcona followed the Canadian’s comeback with much admiration after Wickens completed the TCR podium in the IMSA Challenge endurance event alongside team-mate Mark Wilkins.



“It’s incredible that after some difficult times for him and his family he’s driving a race car again,” Azcona said. “The strength he needs physically and mentally every day to prepare himself to continue his passion to race, the same passion as all drivers, is incredible. It cannot be easy, but I am really proud for him, his family and I am happy to see him back in a race car, especially in an Elantra.”



Photo:Bryan Herta Autosport

