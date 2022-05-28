Hyundai-powered Mikel Azcona is set for a busy day on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. As well as rounds three and four of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, the Spaniard is contesting the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring, also at the wheel of an Elantra N TCR.

And Azcona is already on the move by demoting Esteban Guerrieri for second place in the WTCR standings following his capture of two bonus points for qualifying fifth on the grid for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany.

“A very intense qualifying but always very exciting,” Azcona said. “It’s a very difficult track but the car was very nice to drive in the jumps and kerbs. You need full confidence and I had very full confidence. I couldn’t pull the full lap together but just to be in the top five I’m very happy. The guys did a good job to give me a fast car and now I’m looking forward to both races to score as much points as possible.”

