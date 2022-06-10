Esteban Guerrieri used a talk to the volunteer marshals on duty at WTCR Race of Hungary earlier today to highlight the importance of their work and express his gratitude for their efforts.

Guerrieri, a multiple race winner for Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, was carrying out public service after he was adjudged to have used inappropriate language during Qualifying at WTCR Race of Spain last season.

“I was there because of my bad word used last year but, at the same time, I think I share some similarities with marshals, which is passion, because they are here for passion and when I get into the car and give my best sometimes I get too hot and that’s where the bad word comes from because I get passionate as well.

“I told them I know they spend many hours around the track, sometimes with 35 degrees of outside temperature, sometimes it can get boring because apart from waving the flag and being there just in case something happens but that in case means a lot because, hopefully not many times, we need their help and support so I was basically thanking them for this. In the end they are ready for whatever happens, even when I come here for testing I wave to the marshals on the track during my first lap and they are the most welcoming. But they are also very alert to what we do on track.”

