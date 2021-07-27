Tom Coronel’s Brazilian adventure was a case of mission accomplished after the Dutchman shared the winning entry in the TCR South America endurance event in Curitiba last weekend.

Coronel swapped the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport-run second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS he uses in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first-generation version from the Cobra Racing Team and partnered Rodrigo Baptista to victory.



Baptista, a racer in the PURE ETCR all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events, was forced to start from the back of the grid for the 40-lap race following a sensor issue in qualifying.



But he came through to hand over to Coronel, who made sure of the victory with a strong drive following a safety car intervention.



“Winning is always nice and especially in Brazil,” said Coronel. “A fantastic success and I am super-happy to have been given this chance for which I would like to thank team principal Nonô Figuereido, my team-mate Digo Baptista and everybody from the Cobra Racing Team.”



Coronel's Honda-powered WTCR rival Esteban Guerrieri was also competing in Curitiba. Starting from pole, Guerrieri pitted from the lead on lap 12 for a replacement front-left tyre before a broken driveshaft led to the Argentine's retirement prior to the half-way point.



Coronel and Guerrieri will be back on WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup duty when the Hungaroring hosts WTCR Race of Hungary from August 20-22, a combined event with PURE ETCR.

