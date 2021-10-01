Andreas and Jessica Bäckman, the first brother and sister team to race in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, have taken the decision not to take part in the second half of the WTCR season.

The talented Swedish duo agreed with their team, Target Competition, that they would cancel the rest of their 2021 campaign, as the best way forward for the future in order for them to continue their ongoing progression in international touring car racing.



Target Competition plans to participate at its home event in Italy next month but with other drivers and more details will be announced in due course.



Commenting on the decision, Andreas Bäckman said: “The step up to WTCR has been a nice experience, but we felt the results weren’t as we hoped they would be. We have worked a lot together with the team to find a good set-up of the car but, unfortunately, we have not found the key to make it work properly and we have reached a point where we just go around in circles without improvement.”



Jessica Bäckman added: “We have really enjoyed the experience of racing in the WTCR and the knowledge we’ve gained will be invaluable for the future. We believe we can achieve more by sitting out this season and come back stronger in the future."



Andreas and Jessica Bäckman underlined their potential by scoring WTCR points in the early races of the year, which they contested without the benefit of a pre-season testing programme to learn their new-for-2021 Hyundai Elantra N TCR. They have also claimed several podiums in the WTCR Trophy for independent racers, while Jessica has scored FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title points on a consistent basis.

