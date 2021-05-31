The striking colour scheme that will flank the two Hyundai Elantra N TCRs entered by Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup has been shown in public for the first time.

Featuring a blend of light blue, dark blue and red, the livery design incorporates significant Liqui Moly and N branding.



Germany’s Luca Engstler, the 21-year-old son of Team Principal Franz Engstler and Frenchman Jean-Karl Vernay will drive the Goodyear-equipped Elantra N TCRs in 2021, starting with this week’s WTCR Race of Germany on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

