Confirmation that WTCR Race of Bahrain and WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia will decide the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup means the calendar for the current season is now complete. Here’s a reminder of what’s to come and when.
WTCR Race of BahrainWhat? WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup rounds 15 and 16
Where? Bahrain International Circuit
When? November 10-12
Where? Bahrain International Circuit
When? November 10-12
Ad
WTCR Race of Saudi ArabiaWhat? WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup rounds 17 and 18
Where? Jeddah Corniche Circuit
When? November 25-27
Where? Jeddah Corniche Circuit
When? November 25-27
WTCR
WTCR all set for a Middle Eastern adventure as 2022 calendar is completed
The post WTCR calendar at a glance appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR’S Azcona sets his ETCR target
WTCR
Big praise indeed as Montenegro impresses WTCR star Girolami
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad