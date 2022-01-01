The build-up to the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is go with the exciting 10-event schedule due to begin in April. Here’s a calendar refresher.
Rounds 1 and 2:WTCR Race of Czech Republic, Autodrom Most, April 9-10
Rounds 3 and 4:WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, May 7-8
Rounds 5 and 6:WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, May 26-28
Rounds 7 and 8:WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, June 11-12
Rounds 9 and 10:WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, June 25-26
Rounds 11 and 12:WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, July 2-3
Rounds 13 and 14:WTCR Race of Russia, Sochi Autodrom, August 6-7
Rounds 15 and 16:WTCR Race of Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-9
Rounds 17 and 18:WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, November 5-6
Rounds 19 and 20:WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 18-20
