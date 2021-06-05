The 22 all-season WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers are ready to go racing on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Venue of WTCR Race of Germany, the legendary 25.378-kilometre track opens the 2021 title chase with two three-lap counters as follows:
Race 1:09h00 (3 laps, 76.134 kilometres)
Race 2:10h20 (3 laps, 76.134 kilometres)
