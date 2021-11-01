The race to win the 2021 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup enters a crucial phase in Italy next week when Adria International Raceway hosts the penultimate event of the action-packed season.





This exciting unknown quantity will make Free Practice 1 and 2 on Saturday November 6 more crucial than normal as drivers and their teams work to finalise a pacesetting set-up ahead of the three-stage Qualifying that afternoon.



Known as the home of FIA World Touring Car racing having hosted the inaugural FIA World Touring Car Championship round in 1987, the FIA Touring Car World Cup in 1993 and the rebirth of the WTCC in 2005, Italy makes its first WTCR appearance in 2021. The category’s homecoming is therefore eagerly anticipated, particularly by home heroGabriele Tarquini, the first King of WTCR in 2018 and a racing legend.



“It’s great to have this race in Italy, I have a lot of fans following me, especially in the last part of my career and Italy is my country, I love Italy,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse driver. “In 2017 [the last time there was a WTCC event in Italy] I wasn’t there because I missed most of that season and it’s a long time ago since my last race in Italy.”



One of 10 drivers to win a WTCR round in 2021, Tarquini is set to be joined on the Adria grid by another Italian,Nicola Baldan, the winner of the Campionato Italiano Turismo title in 2017. Like Tarquini, Tarqet Competition-run Baldan competes in a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR. Having contested WTCR Race of Hungary in August as a wildcard, Baldan fills one of his team’s all-season entries, which means he’ll be eligible for outright and WTCR Trophy points and won’t have to carry the additional 10 kilograms of compensation weight.



WTCR Race of Italy is also an important event for BRC Racing Team. It’s based in Cherasco in the Cuneo province in the northwest of the country and is behind the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse entries of Tarquini andNorbert Michelisz, who succeeded Tarquini as the King of WTCR in 2019 and won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic earlier this month.



The WTCR’s Italian connection doesn’t end with BRC either. Target Competition, an all-season WTCR entrant for the first time this season, operates from premises in Andrian close to Bolzano in northern Italy. Meanwhile, the Honda Civic Type R TCRs used by the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport teams are built by JAS Motorsport close to Milan.



While Münnich driversNéstor Girolami,Tiago MonteiroandAttila Tassihave won WTCR races in 2021, perennial title contenderEsteban Guerrierihas yet to finish first this season. Having fought his way back into contention during the events in Czech Republic and France, Guerrieri starts WTCR Race of Italy 22 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeaderYann Ehrlacherand ready to pounce should the Frenchman falter. However, as the reigning King of WTCR, the 25-year-old Cyan Racing Lynk & Co star rarely does so.



After bagging his second win of 2021 at WTCR Race of France, Italian-speaking FrenchmanJean-Karl Vernay(Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team) is 16 points behind Ehrlacher and on a high following his home victory earlier this month. Vernay’s team-mateLuca Engstleralso starts WTCR Race of Italy on the up following on from his seventh TCR category title when he secured the ADAC TCR Germany crown last weekend.



Like Vernay,Frédéric Vervischheaded home to his native Belgium from WTCR Race of France as a double 2021 winner, one of only two drivers to have achieved such a feat this season, such has been the wide-open nature of current title battle.



Vervisch’s fellow Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driverGilles Magnushas also won in 2021. But following tough weekends in Czech Republic and France, the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title leader is planning a “complete reset” ahead of the Adria weekend as he bids to get his overall title challenge back on track aboard his second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.Nathanäel BerthonandTom Coronelcompete under the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport banner and have WTCR race-winning pedigree.



As well as proving tough for Magnus, the WTCR Race of France weekend offered poor reward for the Zengő Motorsport quintet ofMikel Azcona,Bence Boldizs,Jordi GenéandRob Huffwho all fought unsuccessfully to score top results at Circuit Pau-Arnos in their CUPRA Leon Competición. They are all capable of bouncing back in Adria.



The WTCR’s first visit to France provided better return for Ehrlacher’s Lynk & Co-powered Cyan team-matesThed Björk,Yvan MullerandSantiago Urrutiawho all finished on the podium.



WTCR 2021 OVERVIEW

Representing 12 countries, the 2021 WTCR line-up features six FIA world title winners − including current King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher − plus seven drivers 25 or under.



All drivers count on sustainable biofuel fromP1 Racing Fuelsand tyres fromGoodyear. Along with a Balance of Performance and a compensation weight formula, their use helps to create a level playing field. Meanwhile, significant cost-control measures help maintain strong grid numbers and allow privateer teams with limited technical support from manufacturers to fight at the front.



The 2021 season is set to comprise eight weekends with practice, qualifying and two races timetabled at each event. All events enjoy extensive live global broadcasting.



As well as the FIA Drivers’ and Teams’ titles, theFIA WTCR Junior Driver Titleis for the best racer 24 or under at the start of 2021 with no WTCC/WTCR experience prior to 2019. Independent racers competing without direct manufacturer funding are eligible for theWTCR Trophy, while theTAG Heuer Best Lap TrophyandTAG Heuer Most Valuable Driveraccolade are awarded at each event.



TheGoodyear #FollowTheLeaderrecognises the driver at the head of the title standings after each qualifying session or race. They are presented with the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader blue jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification. Yann Ehrlacher starts WTCR Race of Italy as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader ahead of Jean-Karl Vernay and Esteban Guerrieri.



WHAT’S NEW FOR 2021?

*There will be double-headers only in 2021 with two rather than three races at each event

*New cars from Audi (second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS) and Hyundai (Elantra N TCR) join the grid

*P1 Racing Fuels is WTCR’s Official Fuel Supplier with drivers powered by a bespoke fuel featuring 15 per cent renewable components

*Jordi Gené is a WTCR newcomer, while Rob Huff and Frédéric Vervisch are back having missed out on the action in 2020

*Adria, Estoril, Most, Pau-Arnos and Sochi are new venues for 2021, while Czech Republic, France Italy and Russia host the WTCR for the first time

*The Rookie driver award is redefined and renamed as the FIA Junior Driver Title

*WTCR promoter Discovery Sports Events (previously Eurosport Events) holds the FIA’s Three Star Environmental Accreditation following a rigorous auditing process in line with the motorsport world governing body’s Environmental Certification Framework. Click



DID YOU KNOW?

*The super-tight nature of the WTCR was underlined when 0.7s covered the top 18 drivers in Qualifying Q1 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic earlier this month.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered driver triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a second season. Bruno Correia from Portugal is the Official Safety Car Driver at WTCR Race of Italy.



WTCR RACE OF ITALY ESSENTIALS

Rounds:13 and 14 of 16

Date:November 5-7

Venue:Adria International Raceway

Location:Località Smergoncino 7, Frazione Cavanella Po, 45011 Adria (RO)

Track length:3.745 kilometres

Race 1 distance:14 laps (52.430 kilometres)

Race 2 distance:17 laps (63.665 kilometres)

WTCR qualifying lap record:To be established

WTCR race lap record:To be established



TIMETABLE

Saturday November 6:

Free Practice 1:09h30-10h15

Free Practice 2:12h30-13h00

Qualifying Q1:15h30-15h50

Qualifying Q2:15h55-16h05

Qualifying Q3:16h10-16h25 approx.

Sunday November 7:

Race 1:10h15 (14 laps, 52.430 kilometres)

Race 1 podium:10h50 approx.

Race 2:12h15 (17 laps, 63.665 kilometres)

Race 2 podium:12h55 approx.

All timings are local (CET), provisional and subject to change



EVENT DESCRIPTION

After missing out on a WTCR appearance in 2020 due to delays readying the upgraded and longer layout, Adria International Raceway hosts the penultimate event of the 2021 season from November 5-7. It will mark FIA World Touring Car racing’s return to Italy, its spiritual home, for the first time since 2017 when Monza welcomed the WTCC. Adria, which comes complete with a covered paddock, is no stranger to staging international events having hosted the FIA European Touring Car Cup in 2007. It’s located close to the Adriatic Sea, 100 kilometres north of Bologna and 60 kilometres south of Venice.



ENTRY LIST

No Driver (NAT) Team Car*

3 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR

8 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCRJ

9 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMSJ T

17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

22 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMS

28 Jordi Gené (ESP) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon Competición

29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

32 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport Audi RS 3 LMST

55 Bence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy CUPRA Leon CompeticiónJ T

68 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & Co 03 TCR

69 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team Hyundai Elantra N TCR

79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

82 Nicola Baldan (ITA) Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCRT

86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR

96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición

100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Lynk & C0 03 TCR

*All cars equipped with Goodyear tyres, use sustainable biofuel from P1 Racing Fuels

J = FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title; T = WTCR Trophy



KINGS OF WTCR

2020:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2019:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR



THE BIG NUMBER: 120

A maximum haul of 120 points is up for grabs during the season-deciding events in Italy and Russia, making the fight for the 2021 WTCR title wide open.



HOW IT WORKS AT WTCR RACE OF ITALY

Qualifying:WTCR Race of Italy begins with two free practice sessions of 45 minutes and 30 minutes duration, followed by a single qualifying session. This is split into three stages (Q1, Q2 and Q3) and includes two elimination periods (Q1 and Q2). Q1 lasts 20 minutes with the fastest 12 progressing to Q2 where they get 10 minutes to battle for the five spots on offer in Q3. The quintet to progress to Q3 get one lap, one at a time to chase the pole position. Points are handed to the fastest five in Q1 and Q3 on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1.



Grids:Race 1 uses a partially-reversed grid with the fastest 10 in Q2 lining up in reverse order, meaning the driver who finishes Q2 in P10 starts Race 1 from pole position, P9 in second and so on. The drivers who were P11 and P12 in Q2 go next followed by the drivers eliminated after Q1. The Race 2 grid uses the combined qualifying order after Q3.



Points:

*The fastest five drivers in Qualifying Q1 and Q3 score points as follows: 5-4-3-2-1.

*The top 15 classified finishers score in each race as follows: 25-20-16-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1

*The same scoring system apples to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams and the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, although WTCR Junior points are not awarded following Q3

