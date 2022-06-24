Fans will get the chance to meet the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and get up close to their cars during MotorLand Aragón’s Pit Lane Walk this evening.
From 18h30 local time, the doors to the Alcañiz venue will open to allow members of the public rare access to the pitlane with WTCR drivers signing autographs from 19h00 until 19h30.
Ad
Admission is free with the event a prelude to two days of WTCR action when home hero Mikel Azcona will be aiming to extend his title advantage.
WTCR
Bennani goes online to set a top WTCR Race of Spain time
More WTCR Race of Spain information, including ticket details, is available by clicking HERE.
The post WTCR fans go for free as MotorLand Aragon opens its doors for Friday evening Pit Lane Walk appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Why the heat is on Magnus WTCR
WTCR
Urrutia insists previous form is no guarantee of WTCR success
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad