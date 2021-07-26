Attila Tassi can’t wait for the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to resume at his home track next month.





“I really hope the weather will be amazing and fans will be allowed to be there,” said Tassi, part of the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport line-up. “There are no restrictions now in Hungary and I’m really looking forward to see all the fans in the grandstands cheering for us.



“I hope as many fans as possible can come and we will have a very good atmosphere as in the past because we know Hungarian fans are one of the best in motorsport. They are very passionate about this sport.”



Tassi, 22, is still waiting for his first Hungaroring WTCR podium but he will take part in his home race weekend a winner following his Race 2 triumph at WTCR Race of Portugal last month.



The Hungaroring close to his native Budapest hosts WTCR Race of Hungary from August 20-22 when fans are set to return to the grandstands in their thousands.

