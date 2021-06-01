Published 01/06/2021 at 10:06 GMT | Updated 01/06/2021 at 10:06 GMT

WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear, the official podcast series of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup from promoter Eurosport Events, is back to preview the hotly anticipated 2021 season.





The season preview WTCRFast Talkpresented by Goodyear podcast is available from today (Tuesday) at FIAWTCR.com plus several podcast outlets including Amazon, Apple, Buzzsprout, Spotify, plus several others. Click Hosted by Martin Haven, the voice of WTCR and Eurosport’s lead commentator on the series, the season preview podcast hears from six people for whom delivering results either on or off-track is what pushes them forward:The King of WTCR after lifting the 2020 crown, Ehrlacher is part of the Lynk & Co-powered Cyan Racing attack and starts the upcoming season aiming to become the first back-to-back title winner.Having lost out in three title showdowns, Guerrieri begins his quest for WTCR gold at the home race of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, the German team responsible for running his Honda Civic Type R TCR.The Briton’s shock return to the WTCR has written headlines around the world. He tells WTCRwhy and what he’s aiming to achieve in his CUPRA Leon Competición run by top Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport.As well as being a contender for the redefined FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver Magnus is being tipped to challenge for overall honours in the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS.Along with older brother Andreas, Bäckman forms the first all-sibling line-up in the WTCR as the series’ first female driver. The 23-year-old from Sweden drives an all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR for fellow newcomer Target Competition.The WTCR Event Leader for Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre partner, Trinks is part of the company’s nine-strong team of personnel overseeing the supply for Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres to the 22 all-season WTCR racers.Having commentated on FIA World Touring Car racing for 16 years, Martin Haven’s knowledge of the sport, his broadcast expertise and rapport with drivers combine to give fans exclusive insight into the thoughts of key members of the WTCR community ahead of the upcoming title chase.The season preview WTCRpresented by Goodyear podcast is available from today (Tuesday) at FIAWTCR.com plus several podcast outlets including Amazon, Apple, Buzzsprout, Spotify, plus several others. Click here to download the first episode or follow this link: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1001017/8622801

